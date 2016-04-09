WATCH: The Elis James & John Robins Show - John Gets A Little Carried Away

9th April 2016, 06:00

A game of Winner Plays On gets a pretty intense in this short animation.

Elis James & John Robins

 John Gets A Little Carried Away In Winner Plays On

Everyone gets competitive, it's unavoidable. And, during a game of the long-running, now iconic Winner Plays On, John gets a little carried away trying to win the round.
 
This, definitely brilliant, animation was made by Dean Lane. If you'd like to animate a clip of the show, send it over to saturday@radiox.co.uk or dave.masterman@radiox.co.uk.
