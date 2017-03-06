Elis & John: When Iggy Pop Lived With David Bowie

John & Elis look into what life was like when two of rock's most notorious stars lived together in Berlin.

John Robbins Elis James

This is what it looked like when Iggy Pop lived with David Bowie

Back in the late seventies David Bowie and Iggy Pop moved to Berlin, together, and made some of their most iconic music. During their time in the german capital they churned out albums like Low, The Idiot and Lust For Life. What's more astonishing is that fact that lived together during their stay! John and Elis delve into what that might have been like...
 
This awesome animation was made by the very talented Daniel Harries. You can check out some more of his work here.  If you'd like to animate a clip of the show, send it over to saturday@radiox.co.uk or dave.masterman@radiox.co.uk.
