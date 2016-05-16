Watch The Best Of The Elis James & John Robins Show Animations

Watch the very best clips from the Elis James & John Robins show - all in beautiful, shiny animation.
The Elis James & John Robins show asked you lot to animate your favourite clips from the show, and you did not disappoint. Each clip is unique and, quite frankly, very, very funny. Take a look at some of our favourites below.
If you'd like to animate a clip of the show, send it over to saturday@radiox.co.uk or Dave.Masterman@radiox.co.uk.
How To Prank Your Own Band
How to prank your own band... Thanks to Berty for creating this ?elisjames and ?nomadicrevery animation!
What Was It Like When Iggy Pop lived With David Bowie?
Elis & John: David Bowie and Iggy Pop David Bowie once lived with Iggy Pop. It looked like this.
Thanks @Daniel_JHarries for this Elis & John animation! 01:14
David Bowie once lived with Iggy Pop. It looked like this. Thanks @Daniel_JHarries for this Elis & John animation!
John & Elis sent time considering what life was like when Bowie and Pop lived together in Berlin during the late seventies. This awesome animation was made by the very talented Daniel Harries . You can check out some more of his work here.
How "Under Pressure" was written
The Story Behind Queen's Under Pressure
Queen's Under Pressure is easily one of the best songs of all time. John Robins, our go-to Queen expert, tells us the story behind the classic stadium rock anthem. Elis, however, throws in a few little details that aren't strictly true...
This, quite frankly awesome, animation was made by TimToon. You can check out more of his work here.
Dave's Wedding
Elis & John: Dave's wedding
The Lego Show
Lego Elis James & John Robins
Broadcasting Fumbles
Elis James & John Robins - broadcasting fumbles
Broadcasting isn't as easy as it looks... Thanks ?Timtoons for creating this ?elisjames & ?nomadicrevery animation!
John Doesn't Like Cricket...
Winner Plays On
You Tube - Paperclip: John Robins & Elis James from Dean Lane on Vimeo .
Winner Plays On is a legendary game that has been with the guys since the beginning. In this clip, John is answering questions about Silence Of The Lambs...and he gets a little carried away.
