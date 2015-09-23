Radio X-Mix - 10 Years of Ibiza Rocks by Danocdj on Mixcloud

Dan's mix features Pendulum, DJ Fresh, Chase & Status, Fatboy Slim & Riva Star, Bloc Party, The White Stripes, The Chemical Brothers and more!

The summer of 2015 saw the Ibiza Rocks festival celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Since launching in 2005, Ibiza Rocks has destroyed preconceptions of Ibiza by bringing live music and fresh energy to the Balearics with shows from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Prodigy, LCD Soundsystem, Kasabian and Florence & the Machine.

