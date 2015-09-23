Radio X Mix - 10 Years Of Ibiza Rocks

23rd September 2015, 10:14

Dan celebrates ten years of the Ibiza Rocks festival with a special mix. Listen now!

Ibiza Rocks 2015

 

Radio X-Mix - 10 Years of Ibiza Rocks by Danocdj on Mixcloud

Dan's mix features Pendulum, DJ Fresh, Chase & Status, Fatboy Slim & Riva Star, Bloc Party, The White Stripes, The Chemical Brothers and more!

The summer of 2015 saw the Ibiza Rocks festival celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Since launching in 2005, Ibiza Rocks has destroyed preconceptions of Ibiza by bringing live music and fresh energy to the Balearics with shows from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Prodigy, LCD Soundsystem, Kasabian and Florence & the Machine. 

You can hear Dan O'Connell every weekday on Radio X across the UK on digital radio, 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on mobile or via www.radiox.co.uk.

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More Features

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X