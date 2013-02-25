Communion Presents - Show 7

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
Maz throws the studio doors open to the sexy, sleazy, fierce LA girls of Deap Vally for a chat. Playlist highlights include Bjork, Beach House and a classic from rock gods Led Zeppelin.
Radio X Presents Communion - Show 7 (24 February 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud
ARCADE FIRE – KEEP THE CAR RUNNING
SIVU – BETTER MAN THAN ME
LAURA MARLING – DEVILS SPOKE
BJORK – ALL IS FULL OF LOVE
BEACH HOUSE - MYTH
DEAP VALLY - LIES
DEAP VALLY – END OF THE WORLD (Radio X SESSION TRACK)
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE – BULLS ON PARADE
HALF MOON RUN – FULL CIRCLE
ANTLERS – I DON’T WAN’T LOVE
LED ZEPPELIN – ROCK N ROLL
