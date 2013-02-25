Communion Presents - Show 7

Maz throws the studio doors open to the sexy, sleazy, fierce LA girls of Deap Vally for a chat. Playlist highlights include Bjork, Beach House and a classic from rock gods Led Zeppelin.

Communion Deap Vally

 

Radio X Presents Communion - Show 7 (24 February 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

 

Track Listing:

ARCADE FIRE – KEEP THE CAR RUNNING
SIVU – BETTER MAN THAN ME
LAURA MARLING – DEVILS SPOKE
BJORK – ALL IS FULL OF LOVE
BEACH HOUSE - MYTH
DEAP VALLY - LIES
DEAP VALLY – END OF THE WORLD (Radio X SESSION TRACK)
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE – BULLS ON PARADE
HALF MOON RUN – FULL CIRCLE
ANTLERS – I DON’T WAN’T LOVE
LED ZEPPELIN – ROCK N ROLL

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

