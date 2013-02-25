Communion Presents - Show 7

Radio X Presents Communion - Show 7 (24 February 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Track Listing:

ARCADE FIRE – KEEP THE CAR RUNNING

SIVU – BETTER MAN THAN ME

LAURA MARLING – DEVILS SPOKE

BJORK – ALL IS FULL OF LOVE

BEACH HOUSE - MYTH

DEAP VALLY - LIES

DEAP VALLY – END OF THE WORLD (Radio X SESSION TRACK)

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE – BULLS ON PARADE

HALF MOON RUN – FULL CIRCLE

ANTLERS – I DON’T WAN’T LOVE

LED ZEPPELIN – ROCK N ROLL