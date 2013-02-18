Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
Communion's Maz is joined by Irish folk singer Fionn Regan and the ever mystical 'Mystic Kev'. A belting playlist this week features the likes of new Foals, Japandroids and a dose of Feist.
Communion Presents Show 6 (17 February 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
