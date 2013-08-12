Communion Presents - Show 31

12th August 2013, 17:53

Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros are Maz's guests, plus. Jess from London Sound delivers 'What's Hot In…' and there's music from Catfish & the Bottlemen, Bon Iver and Money.

Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros

 

Communion Presents (August 11 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

