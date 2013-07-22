Communion Presents - Show 28

22nd July 2013, 22:08

Maz is joined by singer songwriter James Bay, plays some classic Coldplay and unveils Radio X and Communion's collaboration to release the first New Faces EP...

Communion James Bay

 

Communion Presents (July 21 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X