Communion Presents - Show 26

8th July 2013, 20:59

This week with Maz on Communion Presents are the fresh new sounds of Amber States and Maz will also be telling you how you could be going to see Canadian indie rockers The Mispers.

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

