Communion Presents - Show 19

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Maz is joined in the studio by upcoming singer-songwriter Annie Eve and there's music from The National, London Grammar and Michael Kiwanuka.
Radio X Presents Communion (19 May 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud
FATHER JOHN MISTY – THIS IS SALLY HATCHET
COMMUNION COLLAB – OVER THE HILL
EDITORS – A TON OF LOVE
NICK MULVEY - JURAMIDAM
ANNIE EVE – BODY WEIGHT
ANNIE EVE - ELVIS
THE NATIONAL – SLOW SHOW
LONDON GRAMMAR – WASTING MY YOUNG YEARS
YOUNG WAR – ROSE GOLD
MICHAEL KIWANUKA – TELL ME A TALE
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook