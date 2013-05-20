Communion Presents - Show 19

FATHER JOHN MISTY – THIS IS SALLY HATCHET COMMUNION COLLAB – OVER THE HILL EDITORS – A TON OF LOVE NICK MULVEY - JURAMIDAM ANNIE EVE – BODY WEIGHT ANNIE EVE - ELVIS THE NATIONAL – SLOW SHOW LONDON GRAMMAR – WASTING MY YOUNG YEARS YOUNG WAR – ROSE GOLD MICHAEL KIWANUKA – TELL ME A TALE

Maz is joined in the studio by upcoming singer-songwriter Annie Eve and there's music from The National, London Grammar and Michael Kiwanuka.

Communion Presents Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

