Communion Presents - Show 19

20th May 2013, 20:33

Maz is joined in the studio by upcoming singer-songwriter Annie Eve and there's music from The National, London Grammar and Michael Kiwanuka.

Communion Annie Eve

 

Radio X Presents Communion (19 May 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Track listing:

FATHER JOHN MISTY – THIS IS SALLY HATCHET
COMMUNION COLLAB – OVER THE HILL
EDITORS – A TON OF LOVE
NICK MULVEY -  JURAMIDAM
ANNIE EVE – BODY WEIGHT
ANNIE EVE - ELVIS
THE NATIONAL – SLOW SHOW
LONDON GRAMMAR – WASTING MY YOUNG YEARS
YOUNG WAR – ROSE GOLD
MICHAEL KIWANUKA – TELL ME A TALE

Communion

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

