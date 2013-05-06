Communion Presents - Show 17

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
This week, Maz is joined by Matt Corby and there's music from Deap Vally, Dan Croll and The Staves.
NOAH AND THE WHALE – THERE WILL COME A TIME
DEAP VALLY - LIES
DAN CROLL – FROM NOWHERE
DENAI MOORE - GONE
THE STAVES – FACING WEST
MATT CORBY - BROTHER
MATT CORBY – BREATHE
JJ CALE - CLYDE
NICK MULVEY – FEVER TO THE FORM
CINEMATIC ORCHESTRA – TO BUILD A HOME
BOY AND BEAR – FEEDING LINE
THEME PARK - GHOSTS
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
