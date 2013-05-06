Communion Presents - Show 17

Radio X Presents Communion Show 17 (5 May 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Track Listing:

NOAH AND THE WHALE – THERE WILL COME A TIME

DEAP VALLY - LIES

DAN CROLL – FROM NOWHERE

DENAI MOORE - GONE

THE STAVES – FACING WEST

MATT CORBY - BROTHER

MATT CORBY – BREATHE

JJ CALE - CLYDE

NICK MULVEY – FEVER TO THE FORM

CINEMATIC ORCHESTRA – TO BUILD A HOME

BOY AND BEAR – FEEDING LINE

THEME PARK - GHOSTS