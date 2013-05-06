Communion Presents - Show 17

6th May 2013, 20:19

This week, Maz is joined by Matt Corby and there's music from Deap Vally, Dan Croll and The Staves.

Communion Matt Corby

 

Radio X Presents Communion Show 17 (5 May 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

 

Track Listing:

NOAH AND THE WHALE – THERE WILL COME A TIME
DEAP VALLY - LIES
DAN CROLL – FROM NOWHERE
DENAI MOORE - GONE
THE STAVES – FACING WEST
MATT CORBY - BROTHER
MATT CORBY – BREATHE
JJ CALE - CLYDE
NICK MULVEY – FEVER TO THE FORM
CINEMATIC ORCHESTRA – TO BUILD A HOME
BOY AND BEAR – FEEDING LINE
THEME PARK - GHOSTS

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X