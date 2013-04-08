Communion Presents - Show 13

8th April 2013, 20:00

The Family Rain are Maz's guests on Communion Presents this week. He also delves into the Communion Records archive to look at bands and artists who got their break through the label.

Communion The Family Rain

 

Radio X Presents Communion Show 13 (7 April 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X