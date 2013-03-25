Communion Presents - Show 11

25th March 2013, 19:51

As fresh as you can be after SXSW Maz is back for another 60 minutes. Alongside a lovingly picked playlist he'll be chatting to his big tip for NEXT year, Half Moon Run.

Half Moon Run

 

Radio X Presents Communion Show 11 (24 March 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Communion

Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

