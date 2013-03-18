Communion Presents - Show 10

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
Missed out on SXSW 2013? FEAR NOT, Maz will be playing you his favourite bands he saw at this year's festival.
Radio X Presents Communion Show 10 (17 March 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
