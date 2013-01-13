Communion Presents - Show 1

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Maccabees drop by for the first of the Communion label's shows for Radio X. Listen Again here.
Radio X Presents Communion - Show 1 (13/01/13) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud
Bon Iver - Perth
The Maccabees Pelican
Peace - Bloodshake
The Staves - Mexico
Deap Valley - Lies
Joe Banfi Guts And Bones
The Hives Go Right Ahead
My Morning Jacket It Beats For You
Public Enemy Harder Than You Think
The Lumineers Ho Hey
Haim: Dont Save Me
Foals My Number
Frightened Rabbit The Woodpile
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
Powered by Facebook
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments