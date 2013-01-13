Communion Presents - Show 1

The Maccabees drop by for the first of the Communion label's shows for Radio X. Listen Again here.

Radio X Presents Communion - Show 1 (13/01/13) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Track listing:

Bon Iver - Perth

The Maccabees Pelican

Peace - Bloodshake

The Staves - Mexico

Deap Valley - Lies

Joe Banfi Guts And Bones

The Hives Go Right Ahead

My Morning Jacket It Beats For You

Public Enemy Harder Than You Think

The Lumineers Ho Hey

Haim: Dont Save Me

Foals My Number

Frightened Rabbit The Woodpile