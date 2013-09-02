Communion Presents (September 1 2013)

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
Maz is joined by his new favourite band, Phox. They're a 7 piece from the States and play a lovely mix of alternative indie. He's also taking a look at the hottest gigs you need to see in London over the next couple of weeks and has music from Lanterns On The Lake, Foals and Aidan Knight.
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
