Communion Presents (6 October 2013)

Unbelievably talented sisters, The Staves, join Maz in the studio on this week's Communion Presents. Music comes in the shape of Volcano Choir, Royal Blood and Bear's Den. He's also got your gig guide in 'What's Hot'.

The Staves

 

Communion Presents (6 October 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X