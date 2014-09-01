Communion Presents (31 August 2014): The Kooks co-host

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
It's a very special co-host this week as Maz is joined by Luke Pritchard from The Kooks. He'll be picking the playlist and telling us about what he's chosen and why.
The Kooks release their new album, Listen, on 8 September 2014.
PLAYLIST:
THE KOOKS - AROUND TOWN
EDDIE COCHRAN - C’MON EVERYBODY
ARCADE FIRE - SPRAWL II
BAT FOR LASHES - LAURA
THE HORRORS - SEA WITHIN A SEA
BEACH HOUSE - LOVER OF MINE
BON IVER - TOWERS
ALT-J - SOMETHING GOOD
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM - GET INNOCUOUS
Communion Presents (31 August 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
Comments
