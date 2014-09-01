Communion Presents (31 August 2014): The Kooks co-host

It's a very special co-host this week as Maz is joined by Luke Pritchard from The Kooks. He'll be picking the playlist and telling us about what he's chosen and why.

The Kooks release their new album, Listen, on 8 September 2014.

 

PLAYLIST:

THE KOOKS - AROUND TOWN
EDDIE COCHRAN - C’MON EVERYBODY
ARCADE FIRE - SPRAWL II
BAT FOR LASHES - LAURA
THE HORRORS - SEA WITHIN A SEA
BEACH HOUSE - LOVER OF MINE
BON IVER - TOWERS
ALT-J - SOMETHING GOOD
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM - GET INNOCUOUS

 

 

Communion Presents (31 August 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

