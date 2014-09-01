Communion Presents (31 August 2014): The Kooks co-host

It's a very special co-host this week as Maz is joined by Luke Pritchard from The Kooks. He'll be picking the playlist and telling us about what he's chosen and why.

The Kooks release their new album, Listen, on 8 September 2014. PLAYLIST: THE KOOKS - AROUND TOWN

EDDIE COCHRAN - C’MON EVERYBODY

ARCADE FIRE - SPRAWL II

BAT FOR LASHES - LAURA

THE HORRORS - SEA WITHIN A SEA

BEACH HOUSE - LOVER OF MINE

BON IVER - TOWERS

ALT-J - SOMETHING GOOD

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM - GET INNOCUOUS