Communion Presents (29 September 2013)

29th September 2013, 23:00

On this week's Communion Presents Maz is joined by Foy Vance to talk about his new album, tour plans and an underwater piano. Music comes in the shape of Local Natives, lo-Fang and The Vaccines.

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

