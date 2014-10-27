Communion Presents (26 October 2014)

This week Maz is joined by Twin Peaks, plus his Making Waves track comes from Montgomery. You can also hear music from Jungle, Daughter, James Bay, The Staves and loads more.

TRACK LISTING:

JUNGLE - BUSY EARNING
DAUGHTER - SHALLOWS
MONTGOMERY - WAR CRY
JAMES BAY - HOLD BACK THE RIVER
VAMPIRE WEEKEND - DIANE YOUNG
GEORGE EZRA - LISTEN TO THE MAN
THE BARR BROTHERS - EVEN THE DARKNESS HAS ARMS
ALVVAYS - NEXT OF KIN
VANCE JOY - RIPTIDE
THE STAVES - BLOOD I BLED
AMBER RUN - I FOUND
JOHNNY CASH - HURT
PEARL JAM - ALIVE
BON IVER - HOLOCENE
PHILIP SELWAY - IT WILL END IN TEARS
TALOS - TETHERED BONES
BEN HOWARD - I FORGET WHERE WE WERE
HARVEY DANGER - FLAGPOLE SITTA
TWIN PEAKS - FLAVOR
TWIN PEAKS - I FOUND A NEW WAY
HAPPY END  - DAKISIMETAI
HOZIER - TAKE ME TO CHURCH
FINK - LOOKING TOO CLOSELY
PHOENIX - 1901
ROYAL BLOOD - TEN TONNE SKELETON

