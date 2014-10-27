Communion Presents (26 October 2014)

This week Maz is joined by Twin Peaks, plus his Making Waves track comes from Montgomery. You can also hear music from Jungle, Daughter, James Bay, The Staves and loads more.

Communion Presents (26th October 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud TRACK LISTING: JUNGLE - BUSY EARNING

DAUGHTER - SHALLOWS

MONTGOMERY - WAR CRY

JAMES BAY - HOLD BACK THE RIVER

VAMPIRE WEEKEND - DIANE YOUNG

GEORGE EZRA - LISTEN TO THE MAN

THE BARR BROTHERS - EVEN THE DARKNESS HAS ARMS

ALVVAYS - NEXT OF KIN

VANCE JOY - RIPTIDE

THE STAVES - BLOOD I BLED

AMBER RUN - I FOUND

JOHNNY CASH - HURT

PEARL JAM - ALIVE

BON IVER - HOLOCENE

PHILIP SELWAY - IT WILL END IN TEARS

TALOS - TETHERED BONES

BEN HOWARD - I FORGET WHERE WE WERE

HARVEY DANGER - FLAGPOLE SITTA

TWIN PEAKS - FLAVOR

TWIN PEAKS - I FOUND A NEW WAY

HAPPY END - DAKISIMETAI

HOZIER - TAKE ME TO CHURCH

FINK - LOOKING TOO CLOSELY

PHOENIX - 1901

ROYAL BLOOD - TEN TONNE SKELETON