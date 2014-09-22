Communion Presents (21 September 2014)

This week, Maz is joined by Nick Hakim - who hails from the East Coast. This week's Making Waves track is from Foreign Fields.

Communion Presents Nick Hakim

 

Communion Presents (21 September 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

