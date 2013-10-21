Communion Presents (20 October 2013)

21st October 2013, 11:51

An Australian special sees Maz joined by Communion's new signing The Trouble With Templeton and his Australian counterpart Blake Rayner from Dew Process helps co-host.

The Trouble with Templeton

 

Communion Presents (20 October 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

