Communion Presents (19 October 2014)

This week Maz talks to Magic Man, plus a classic session from Jamie T. Listen now!

Jamie T

 

Communion Presents (19th October 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

PLAYLIST

FRACTURES - EMBERS
ALT - J - LEFT HAND FREE
YELLERKIN - TOOLS
BEN HOWARD - I FORGET WHERE WE WERE
ARCADE FIRE - AFTERLIFE
CATFISH - COCOON
MISPERS - SHOULDER
TO KILL A KING - OH MY LOVE
ARCTIC MONKEYS - ARABELLA
GLASS ANIMALS - HAZEY
FYFE - HOLDING ON
THE VACCINES - ALL IN WHITE
RADIOHEAD - PARANOID ANDROID
JACK GARRATT - WATER
GENGAHR - POWDER
THE STAVES - OPEN
MILKY CHANCE - DOWN BY THE RIVER
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - SETTING SUN
MAGIC MAN - PARIS
MAGIC MAN - TEXAS
GRISWOLDS - SIXTEEN
GEORGE EZRA - BUDAPEST
LIAM FROST - WHO'S GONNA LOVE YOU?
JAMIE - T - ZOMBIE

