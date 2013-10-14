Communion Presents (13 October 2013)

14th October 2013, 13:00

Maz Tappuni is joined by The Lone Bellow, plus there's music from Bon Iver, The Middle East, Amber and Nick Mulvey.

The Lone Bellow

 

Communion

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

