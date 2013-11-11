Communion Presents (10 November 2013)

11th November 2013, 12:00

Maz talks to Norwegian musician Mikhael Paskalev, plus there's music from Three Blind Wolves, Explosions In The Sky and Honeyblood.

Mikhael Paskalev

 

Communion Presents (10 November 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Communion

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

