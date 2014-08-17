Communion Presents (17 August 2014)

17th August 2014, 23:00

This week, Maz's guest in the studio is a return visitor in the shape of James Bay, who has had a massive year in the US and is soon playing some sold headline dates across the UK.

Max Communion and James Bays

 

