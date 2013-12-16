Communion Presents (15 December 2013)

16th December 2013, 06:00

Co-hosting Communion Presents this week with Maz is Ted Dwane from Mumford And Sons. Expect tales from the road, what the Mumford boys have planned while they take time away from the spotlight and a selection of music chosen by Ted himself.

Comminion Presents (15 December 2013) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

