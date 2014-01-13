Communion Presents (12 January 2014)

Maz's first studio guests of 2014 are Oxford's Pixel Fix who create cracking electronic noises. Also expect music from Catfish and The Bottlemen, Bear's Den and Gambles.

Pixel Fix

 

Communion Presents (12 January 2014) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Communion

Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

