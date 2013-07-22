Radio X and Communion Release New Faces EP Series

Volume 1 of the digital only releases begins with the Isle of Sheppey's Story Books.

Following the release of the Too Much A Hunter EP through Communion earlier this year, and acclaimed performances at SXSW, Great Escape, and T In The Park, this EP showcases live session recordings from Too Much A Hunter, the heart-wrenching debut single Peregrine, the Radio X play listed Simple Kids and a cover of Bjork's All Is Full Of Love.

To mark the release of the first release in this new series, Communion and Radio X's John Kennedy will co-host a club night at London's Barfly tomorrow (Tuesday July 23), featuring live performances by Story Books, the hotly tipped Nick Mulvey, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and Northwich's Joe Banfi.

This latest announcement follows the successful launch of the weekly Communion Presents... show on Radio X earlier this year, hosted by Communion's Maz Tappuni.