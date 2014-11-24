Communion Presents (23 November 2014)

This week, Maz has a session from Phox, the Making Waves track comes from Odessa, plus music from Jamie T and Future Islands.

Future Islands

 

THE MACCABEES - PELICAN
JUNGLE - BUSY EARNIN
SUSANNE SUNDFOR - FADE AWAY
ODESSA - I WILL BE THERE
ELBOW - CHARGE
ARCADE FIRE - AFTERLIFE
HOZIER - SEDATED
BIG SIXES - HEAVEN SENT
FUTURE ISLANDS - SEASONS
BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB - LUNA
JAMIE T - RABBIT HOLE
MT WOLF - RED
THE RACONTEURS - STAEADY AS SHE GOES
RADIOHEAD - STREET SPIRIT
THE GOOD SPORTS - NO SLEEP PT 2
ANNA CALVI - CRY
CLOSER TALKER - FOR THE SUN
DMA'S - SO WE KNOW
SMASHING PUMPKINS - TONIGHT TONIGHT
TENTERHOOK - STEREO
TENTERHOOK - GO EASY
ASGEIR - THE KING AND THE CROSS
CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN - COCOON
YEARS AND YEARS - MEMO
PHOX - BLUE AND WHITE (Radio X SESSION)
ROYAL BLOOD - TEN TONNE SKELETON
DAUGHTER - HOME

