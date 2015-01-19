Communion Presents (18th January 2015)

This week Banff are our Making Waves track on Communion Presents, plus The Barr Brothers are in to chat to us about their music.

Communion Presents (18th January 2015) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

