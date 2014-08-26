Amber Run and Fyfe for Communion New Faces Tour

26th August 2014, 15:51

Amber Run, Fyfe, Kimberly Anne and Pixel Fix have all been confirmed for the latest edition of the Communion Presents... New Faces tour.

Amber Run

It is the second time the record label has put on such an event, which aims to celebrate the best in new music.

The New Faces tour will take in seven cities over one week, including the very special St Stephen’s Church in London.

With every advance ticket purchased from MusicGlue via Communion’s site you will receive a free EP download with a track from each act on the tour.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (27 August) at 10am.

Communion Presents... New Faces Tour dates:

Monday 3rd November- Green Door Store, Brighton
Tuesday 4th November - Louisiana, Bristol
Wednesday 5th November - St Stephen's Church, London
Friday 7th November - Art Bar, Oxford
Saturday 8th November - Soup Kitchen, Manchester
Sunday 9th November - Bodega, Nottingham
Monday 10th November- Holy Trinity Church, Leeds

