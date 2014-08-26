Amber Run and Fyfe for Communion New Faces Tour

It is the second time the record label has put on such an event, which aims to celebrate the best in new music.



The New Faces tour will take in seven cities over one week, including the very special St Stephen’s Church in London.



With every advance ticket purchased from MusicGlue via Communion’s site you will receive a free EP download with a track from each act on the tour.



Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (27 August) at 10am.

Communion Presents... New Faces Tour dates:



Monday 3rd November- Green Door Store, Brighton

Tuesday 4th November - Louisiana, Bristol

Wednesday 5th November - St Stephen's Church, London

Friday 7th November - Art Bar, Oxford

Saturday 8th November - Soup Kitchen, Manchester

Sunday 9th November - Bodega, Nottingham

Monday 10th November- Holy Trinity Church, Leeds



