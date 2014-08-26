Amber Run and Fyfe for Communion New Faces Tour

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
Amber Run, Fyfe, Kimberly Anne and Pixel Fix have all been confirmed for the latest edition of the Communion Presents... New Faces tour.
It is the second time the record label has put on such an event, which aims to celebrate the best in new music.
The New Faces tour will take in seven cities over one week, including the very special St Stephen’s Church in London.
With every advance ticket purchased from MusicGlue via Communion’s site you will receive a free EP download with a track from each act on the tour.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (27 August) at 10am.
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
