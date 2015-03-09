Communion Presents (8 March 2015)

Maz of Communion is joined in the studio this week by Leon Bridges a huge US talent who is tipped for big things in 2015.

Maz Commuion and Leon Bridges

 

TRACK LISTING:

ELBOW -  GROUNDS FOR DIVORCE
BEN HOWARD -  RIVERS IN YOUR MOUTH
TOM MISCH & CARMODY -  WITH YOU
MAGIC MAN -  PARIS  
LAURA MARLING -  FALSE HOPE
ARCTIC MONKEYS -  KNEE SOCKS
JAMIE T -  DON'T YOU FIND
THE MISPERS -   WEEKEND
THE STAVES -  BLACK AND WHITE
BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB -  LUNA
INTERPOL -  ANYWHERE
FREDDIE DICKSON -  SPECULATE
FOALS -  MY NUMBER
MASSIVE ATTACK -  TEARDROP  
JAMES BAY -  HOLD BACK THE RIVER
ANDERS -  YOU DIDN'T NEED MY LOVE
TO KILL A KING -  LOVE IS NOT CONTROL
KAGU -  HUMAN
BEAR'S DEN -  AGAPE
YEAH YEAH YEAHS -  GOLD LION
LEON BRIDGES -  COMING HOME
LEON BRIGES -  LISA SAWYER
THE VALENTINOS -  I USED TO LOVE HER
OH WONDER -  LOSE IT
COURTS -  PART OF
ANNA CALVI -  ELIZA
EVERYTHING EVERYTHING -  DISTANT PAST
FRASER A GORMAN -  BROKEN HANDS

