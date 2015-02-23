Communion Presents (22 February 2015)

This week's Making Waves track comes from Oh So Quiet, plus Maz chats to Rhodes. All that, plus a session track from Dan Croll and music from Marika Hackman and The Vaccines.

Rhodes

 

Communion Presents (22nd February 2015) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Communion

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

