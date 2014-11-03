Communion Presents (2 November 2014)

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
This week Maz is joined by Amber Run in the studio, plus a live session from Courtney Barnett.
The band’s keyboardist and label co-founder will host a special edition of Communion Presents on Radio X this Sunday, 12 February at 11pm.
The indie-folk outfit will join the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Daughter and Bear’s Den at Communion's intimate show.
