Communion Presents (15 February 2015)

16th February 2015, 12:03

Maz is joined in the studio this week by Eaves whose new EP is out in March. He'll also have another Radio X session track and there's music from Django Django, Maximo Park, Marika Hackman and more.

Maz Communion and Eaves

 

Communion Presents (15 Februrary 2015) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

 

 

TRACK LISTING:

VANCE JOY   -   RIPTIDE
DJANGO DJANGO   -   FIRST LIGHT
BEN HOWARD   -   SMALL THINGS
MAXIMO PARK   -   OUR VELOCITY
THE SMITHS   -   BIGMOUTH STRIKES AGAIN
HOZIER   -   TAKE ME TO CHURCH
RAURY   -   GODS WHISPER
THE WAR ON DRUGS   -   RED EYES
GILL LANDRY   -   JUST LIKE YOU
ALL WE ARE   -   KEEP ME ALIVE
THE STROKES   -   HARD TO EXPLAIN
EAVES   -   AS OLD AS THE GRAVE
EAVES   -   SPIN
MARIKA HACKMAN   -   DROWN
INTERPOL   -   ANYWHERE
APIDAE   -   TURNING TIDES
THE STAVES   -   DEAD & BORN & GROWN
CIRCA WAVES   -   FOSSILS
NICK HILL   -   KNOW THIS

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X