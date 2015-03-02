Communion Presents (1 March 2015)

2nd March 2015, 17:36

Maz who books the amazing Communion live gigs is joined in the studio this week by Lapsley who was one of our Great X-Pectations in January.

Maz Commuion and Lapsley

 

Communion Presents (1 March 2015) by Radio X Radio on Mixcloud

Communion

Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Jack Saunders

