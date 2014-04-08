Communion, Propaganda and Radio X launch new club night

8th April 2014, 13:00

Communion, Propaganda and Radio X are launching a brand new club night called Electric Monkey.

Bombay Bicycle Club

The live arm of Communion has teamed up with Propaganda, the UK’s biggest indie club night and Radio X to bring you a brand new club night in Brixton featuring the hottest DJ’s and new bands.

Electric Monkey will take a monthly residency at Brixton Electric, starting 31 May.

Bombay Bicycle Club and The Horrors will be bringing their own eclectic musical tastes to the DJ booth on the launch night, alongside Communion and Propaganda resident DJs.

For more information and to buy tickets head to www.electricbrixton.uk.com or www.communionmusic.co.uk

