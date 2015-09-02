Communion Announce New Faces Tour Line Up

Communion Presents
Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.
The legendary new music tour is back with one of its strongest line ups ever.
Communion have revealed the line up to their ever growing New Faces Tour. Every year, the independent promoter and label (oh - and presenters on our humble radio station) take four acts around the country. Continuing in the previous vein of encouraging the uprise of promising new talent, this year’s line-up consists of some of the most exciting new acts coming out of Britain right now.
And those acts are Seafret, Flyte, Dan Owen and Jack Watts. The tour will visit Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Oxford, Bristol, London, and culminating in one final show at the legendary Green Door Store in Brighton. You can listen to some music from Seafret and Flyte below.
The New Faces tour takes place between 19th and 26th November. You can see the full tour dates below.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 4th).
