Communion Announce New Faces Tour Line Up

2nd September 2015, 16:07

The legendary new music tour is back with one of its strongest line ups ever.

Communion New Faces

Communion have revealed the line up to their ever growing New Faces Tour. Every year, the independent promoter and label (oh - and presenters on our humble radio station) take four acts around the country. Continuing in the previous vein of encouraging the uprise of promising new talent, this year’s line-up consists of some of the most exciting new acts coming out of Britain right now.

And those acts are Seafret, Flyte, Dan Owen and Jack Watts. The tour will visit Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Oxford, Bristol, London, and culminating in one final show at the legendary Green Door Store in Brighton. You can listen to some music from Seafret and Flyte below.

The New Faces tour takes place between 19th and 26th November. You can see the full tour dates below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 4th).

NEW FACES NOVEMBER TOUR DATES:

Thu 19 Nov - Ruby Lounge Manchester
Fri 20 Nov - Studio 2 Liverpool
Sat 21 Nov - Rainbow Birmingham
Mon 23 Nov - The Bullingdon Oxford
Tue 24 Nov - Louisiana Bristol
Wed 25 Nov - St Stephen's Church London
Thu 26 Nov - Green Door Store Brighton 

FLYTE - LIGHT ME UP


SEAFRET - OCEANS


Comments

Download the Radio X app

Communion

Maz Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Background Communion Presents

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X