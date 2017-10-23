WATCH: Zombies Invade The Chris Moyles Show!

23 October 2017, 18:15

Walking Dead Zombies surprise Chris and the team

As The Walking Dead returns, the team have a special pre-Halloween prank for Chris…

Chris LOVES the Walking Dead, but HATES zombies.

So what better to celebrate the launch of Season 8 of the acclaimed TV series to Sky than to have some VERY special guests in the Radio X studio?

Take a look and see what happens when the undead pay a visit to the Chris Moyles show…

And while you're at it, here's the trailer for the new series...

