WATCH: You’re Listening To Radio X… Oops, Pardon Me!

The team have a new CD to listen to… and it has some surprising, er, noises.

What, do you suppose, an album called “Pull My Finger” has on it?

Yes, you’re right. Subtitled “99 Tracks Of Flatulent Sound Effects”, this is quite a collection.

It’s certainly pushed James into breaking down with helpless laughter.

And you’ve never lived until you’ve heard Silent But Deadly Night.

“We’ve got more listeners than ever before,” says Chris. Enjoy!