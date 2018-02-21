WATCH: These Toby Lerone Suggestions Are Amazing!

21 February 2018, 14:30

Some DJs found it funnier than others...

This week, Chris and the team revisited the prank which saw them call in local radio stations and ask for very dodgy-sounding names.

Watch our video above, to hear some of the best.

Lis Anya and Carl Hickbread are strong favourites, but we're not sure about Jenny Talia!

Now just remember that Chris and the team are in no way encouraging these prank calls. And they definitely don't want the times or the stations the calls are being made to.

