WATCH: Your Suggestions For Bum Selfies Are Hilarious

Needless to say, some of your suggestion hit a bum note.

Chris was telling a very personal story about his trip to the toilet and how he ended up taking a selfie of his bum... which of course led him to consider, what do you call selfies you take of your behind?

Get some of the listeners CRACKING suggestions in our video above.

Oh and by the way... it's been called a Belfie for a few years now, but we won't let that ruin your fun.

