WATCH: Chris & Dom's Winter Olympics Shout Out Was Epic

Team GB's Ice Dancing duo Nicholas Buckland and Penny Coomes just gave Chris and the team some big love on live TV.

British ice dancing duo Nicholas Buckland and Penny Coomes are huge fans of The Chris Moyles Show, and after skating for the final time at The Winter Olympics, they couldn't help but give us a shout out.

This wasn't just any ordinary shout out though! Watch them in action in our video above.

Well done Nick and Penny! Total legends.

Video credit: RadioX/BBC

Lead photo credit: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images