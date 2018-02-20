WATCH: Chris & Dom's Winter Olympics Shout Out Was Epic

20 February 2018, 12:46

Team GB's Ice Dancing duo Nicholas Buckland and Penny Coomes just gave Chris and the team some big love on live TV.

British ice dancing duo Nicholas Buckland and Penny Coomes are huge fans of The Chris Moyles Show, and after skating for the final time at The Winter Olympics, they couldn't help but give us a shout out.

This wasn't just any ordinary shout out though! Watch them in action in our video above.

Well done Nick and Penny! Total legends.

Video credit: RadioX/BBC

Lead photo credit: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Choo-Choo Winter Olympics Moyles

WATCH: Can We Get A Choo-Choo At The Winter Olympics?

James snuck into the Liam Gallagher gig

WATCH: How James Crashed Liam Gallagher's Rooftop Gig Like A Pro
Pippa and Bradley Walsh

WATCH: Pippa's Story About Bradley Walsh Is So Random!

Pippa NME Awards audio diary

WATCH: Pippa's NME Awards Audio Is The Best Thing Ever

Chris and Dom Shopping Channel Food Section

WATCH: Chris And Dom's Shopping Channel Gets Foodie

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast