WATCH: When Liam Neeson Agrees To Voice Your Sat Nav...

Chris got Dom to ask the legend for a BIG favour, and he obliged.

Everyone knows that Liam Neeson is a total legend with a voice that's up there with the likes of Morgan Freeman.

So when Chris knew Dom was set to interview the Taken star about his latest film, The Commuter, he begged him to record some lines for his girlfriend's Sat Nav.

It's all about being on the move, so surely it would have been rude not to?

Watch the master in action in our video above.

Life made.

The Commuter is set for release in the UK from 19 January 2018.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.