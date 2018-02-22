WATCH: Warwick Davis Surprises Chris Moyles On His Birthday

22 February 2018, 17:00

The Star Wars actor was the first celeb to pop into Moyles' special birthday pod on the London Eye.

Today saw Chris surprised with a secret trip to the London Eye for his birthday.

And after the team boarded his very special birthday pod, the surprises just kept on coming!

Watch Warwick Davis enter the pod in our video above.

Stay tuned to find out what happened when The Chase's Anne Hegerty - aka The Governess - turned up, see our special live performances from The Wombats.

Happy Birthday Chris! 

