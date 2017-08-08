WATCH: Toby Just Shared Another Classic Pic From His Dad

8th August 2017, 13:35

Toby showed Chris and the team another epic photo of his dad, and it didn't disappoint.

Toby Tarrant's been sharing pics of his dad again, and this one is just as random as the last.

The legendary broadcaster is on holiday and decided to share a snap of himself with a huge pink flamingo.

Pity he doesn't know that all Toby does is share his snaps on Twitter! 

See what his dad's been up to lately:

Chris Tarrant has shared another CLASSIC photo with Toby... ?

