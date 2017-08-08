WATCH: Toby Just Shared Another Classic Pic From His Dad

Watch Liam Gallagher: “Oasis Is Still Alive, Without A F**king Doubt”
The legend tells Chris Moyles that he thinks a reunion is “a bazillion light years away” as Noel is away in the “corporate” world.
The star claims his solo career was kick-started when girlfriend Debbie Gwyther told him: “You can’t sit in the pub all day”.
The former Oasis frontman also claims “there’s a lot of bollocks” on social media: “Apparently I’m a keen gardener.”
The former Oasis frontman also claims that his brother is a “better songwriter, but I’m a better singer”.
Chris talks to the Mancunian superstar about life, running, Twitter, his solo career, Oasis and the current state of his relationship with brother Noel.
