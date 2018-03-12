WATCH: Toby Lerone's Mates Are Back On The Airwaves

Your fake shout-outs just keep getting better and better!

Since Chris and the team brought back Toby Lerone, our listeners have offered up some epic fake names, which they've used to get fake shout-outs across the UK.

As you can imagine, some are much ruder than others... Kareem Pye being one of them!

Watch our video above to hear some of the best.

And just in case one of the DJs that got duped sounds familiar, it's because it's none other than Radio X's Dan O'Connell giving a shout out to Dan Glebals in Hampshire!

Oh dear...