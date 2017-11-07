WATCH: So Toby Took An "Irresistible" Chinese Herbal Pill...

He wasn't the only one in the team who was left red faced!

Toby asked producer James to get him some pills to make him "sexy" and "irresistible," but he got a bit more than he bargained for.

It turns out that what James had actually got him was some kind of herbal mood enhancer, and it all ended up going straight to Toby's head.

We're not sure it was supposed to have quite this effect, but it makes for some hilarious watching anyway.

Watch our video above to see how herbal medicine affected a very red faced Toby.