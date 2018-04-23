WATCH: Toby Shows Off His London Marathon Medal

23 April 2018, 16:15

Get Toby's rundown of Sunday's sporting event, and find out if he beat Pippa's time here.

Toby Tarrant followed in the footsteps of Pippa and decided to run the London Marathon this year.

Despite having very little experience of long distance running, the Radio X DJ put the work in and even managed to beat Pippa's time! 

To be fair, he did have a pint waiting for him on the other side.

Watch our video and find out how Toby ended up running alongside none other than Sir Mo Farrah... kind of.

More importantly, because Toby reached his target of £30,000 in donations, he's going to be cycling starkers around Leicester Square. 

If you'd still like to donate to Make Some Noise for Toby's sterling effort, click here.

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Whoever sent in this Toby Lerone. Is. A. HERO.

Chris Moyles on his new bike

WATCH: Chris Is CHUFFED With His New Bike

Dom, Nessie and Chris

WATCH: Can Chris Convince Dom That Nessie Is NOT Real?

Tim Westwood on the Chris Moyles Show

We Can’t Get Enough Of Chris’s Tim Westwood Impression

Keith Lemon on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Keith Lemon Calls The Chris Moyles Show

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast