WATCH: Toby Shows Off His London Marathon Medal

Get Toby's rundown of Sunday's sporting event, and find out if he beat Pippa's time here.

Toby Tarrant followed in the footsteps of Pippa and decided to run the London Marathon this year.

Despite having very little experience of long distance running, the Radio X DJ put the work in and even managed to beat Pippa's time!

To be fair, he did have a pint waiting for him on the other side.

Watch our video and find out how Toby ended up running alongside none other than Sir Mo Farrah... kind of.

More importantly, because Toby reached his target of £30,000 in donations, he's going to be cycling starkers around Leicester Square.